Full Lockdown Returns! Complete lockdown in Nagpur City (Maharashtra) from March 15: Check details

Nagpur lockdown news. Representative image

Maharashtra: Complete lockdown will be imposed in Nagpur City Police Commissionerate area from March 15 to March 21. Essential services will continue, Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut said.

Lockdown in Nagpur City: What’s open and closed

According to Guardian Minister Nitin Raut, essential services have been exempted from the lockdown.

Essential services like milk, vegetable and fruit shops will be allowed during the lockdown.

(To be updated)