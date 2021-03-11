  • MORE MARKET STATS

Full Lockdown Returns! Complete lockdown in Nagpur City (Maharashtra) from March 15: Check details

By: |
Updated: Mar 11, 2021 1:43 PM

Complete lockdown will be imposed in Nagpur City Police Commissionerate area from March 15 to March 21. Essential services will continue, Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut said.

nagpur lockdown newsNagpur lockdown news. Representative image

Maharashtra: Complete lockdown will be imposed in Nagpur City Police Commissionerate area from March 15 to March 21. Essential services will continue, Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut said.

Lockdown in Nagpur City: What’s open and closed

According to Guardian Minister Nitin Raut, essential services have been exempted from the lockdown.

Related News

Essential services like milk, vegetable and fruit shops will be allowed during the lockdown.

(To be updated)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Full Lockdown Returns! Complete lockdown in Nagpur City (Maharashtra) from March 15 Check details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1UK variant of coronavirus linked to significantly higher death rate, says study
224×7 Covid-19 Vaccination: Five hospitals in Gurgaon to administer doses round-the-clock
3Coronavirus state-wise cases today: From Maharashtra, Kerala to Punjab – full case count here