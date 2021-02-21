  • MORE MARKET STATS

Fujifilm to restart clinical trial of Avigan to treat COVID-19 – media

By: |
February 21, 2021 12:41 PM

Fujifilm Holdings Corp will restart a clinical trial in Japan of its antiviral drug Avigan for the treatment of COVID-19, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday.

Fujifil, Covid vaccine, AviganJapan has approved Avigan, known generically as favipiravir, as an emergency flu medicine (Representativbe Image)

Fujifilm Holdings Corp will restart a clinical trial in Japan of its antiviral drug Avigan for the treatment of COVID-19, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday.

Domestic approval of the drug was delayed after a health ministry panel said in December that trial data was inconclusive. The new study will involve about 270 patients and Fujifilm will aim to seek approval again in October, Nikkei said.

Related News

Representatives from Fujifilm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Japan has approved Avigan, known generically as favipiravir, as an emergency flu medicine. But concerns remain, as the drug has been shown to cause birth defects in animal studies and its effectiveness against COVID-19 has proven difficult to demonstrate.

Japan’s government has called on Fujifilm to triple national stockpiles of the drug, which has been approved for COVID-19
treatment in Russia, India and Indonesia.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Fujifilm to restart clinical trial of Avigan to treat COVID-19 – media
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Why Maharashtra, MP, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Punjab are witnessing sudden spike in COVID-19 cases; details
2Covid-19: India a global leader in pandemic response efforts, says UN Secy Gen Guterres
3Covid-19 in Mumbai: No proposal for lockdown now even as cases surge; BMC focuses on testing, masks