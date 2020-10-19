  • MORE MARKET STATS

FSSAI’s new food safety compliance platform to become operational across India from Nov

October 19, 2020 2:25 PM

FoSCoS is conceptualized to provide one point stop for all engagement of a food business operator (FBO) with the department for any regulatory compliance transaction.

The system is operational in nine States/UTs since June.

Food regulator FSSAI on Monday said its Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) will become operational in the entire country from November 1.

The system is operational in nine States/UTs — Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Goa, Manipur, Puducherry and Ladakh since June.

“FSSAI is now ready to extend FoSCoS to entire country with effect from 1st November 2020,” the regulator said in a statement.

It said since 2011, its online FLRS (Food Licensing and Registration System) is the soul of the licensing ecosystem. It is operational in all states and 70 lakh licences/ registrations have been issued till date while over 40 lakh licensees/ registrants are actively transacting on it.

“FSSAI is launching its cloud based, upgraded new food safety compliance online platform called FoSCoS( URL – https://foscos.fssai.gov.in). It will replace the existing FLRS (URL – https://foodlicensing.fssai.gov.in),” the statement said.

FoSCoS is conceptualized to provide one point stop for all engagement of a food business operator (FBO) with the department for any regulatory compliance transaction.

