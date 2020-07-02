COVID-19 infection: How to clean fruits and vegetables; FSSAI shares guidelines

FSSAI had recently also issued guidelines to be followed after returning from shopping trips.

Prevention of coronavirus spread: FSSAI shares guidelines for cleaning of vegetables and fruits! Since the early days into the spread of coronavirus, experts and health authorities have been asking people to be very cautious and maintain cleanliness on all surfaces and objects around them, including food items. Now, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has shared some guidelines for the proper cleaning of vegetables and fruits to prevent the spread of coronavirus through them, even as there is no certainty yet about whether the virus can be transmitted via food items or not.

In a Twitter post, the official handle of FSSAI shared a 5-tip graphic to guide people on how they should wash their fruits and vegetables to maintain their safety.

FSSAI directed people to keep the fruits and vegetables, recently purchased from vendors, in their packaging itself in an isolated corner of the house for some time.

Consumers should then wash the vegetables thoroughly using lukewarm water. Alternatively, consumers can also put a drop of 50-ppm chlorine in warm water and dip the produce in the solution.

The vegetables and fruits should be cleaned using clean drinking or potable water.

Consumers should be very careful and should avoid using disinfectants, soaps or cleaning wipes to clean produce.

The vegetables and fruits that need to be kept in the refrigerator should be stored there and other produce should be kept at room temperature in racks or baskets, FSSAI said.

