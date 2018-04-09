​​ ​
  4. FSSAI for assembly in schools around noon-time to address Vitamin D deficiency

FSSAI for assembly in schools around noon-time to address Vitamin D deficiency

Food safety regulator FSSAI today launched an unique initiative 'Project Dhoop' to encourage schools to shift their morning assembly to around noon-time, mainly between 11 am to 1 pm, to ensure maximum absorption of Vitamin D in students through natural sunlight.

By: | New Delhi | Published: April 9, 2018 8:29 PM
FSSAI, Vitamin D deficiency, Project Dhoop, NCERT, North MCD Schools Opting for fortified foods is a simple and inexpensive way to address micro-nutrient deficiencies without any radical change in behaviour or eating patterns. (IE)

Food safety regulator FSSAI today launched an unique initiative ‘Project Dhoop’ to encourage schools to shift their morning assembly to around noon-time, mainly between 11 am to 1 pm, to ensure maximum absorption of Vitamin D in students through natural sunlight. The move comes in the backdrop of rising incidence of Vitamin D deficiency in the country as the studies have found that over 90 per cent of boys and girls in various Indian cities are deficient in Vitamin D despite most part of India receiving abundant sunshine all the year through, it said.

The ‘Project Dhoop’ has been launched by the Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) along with National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) as well as North MCD Schools. “Project Dhoop’s Noon Assembly is an innovative and effective concept to ensure that school students get adequate Vitamin D through sunlight, while also opting to choose food products like milk and edible oils that are fortified with Vitamins A and D,” FSSAI CEO Pawan Agarwal said at the launch of the initiative on the occasion of World Health Day.

Opting for fortified foods is a simple and inexpensive way to address micro-nutrient deficiencies without any radical change in behaviour or eating patterns. Both fortified milk and fortified edible oil are now readily available across the country, he said in a statement. Participating on the occasion, representatives of NCERT, NDMC and North MCD Schools and school authorities said, “We would definitely look at this opportunity seriously, considering that the noon assembly takes advantage of the freely available sunshine.

“We shall advise all schools to shift morning assembly to noon assembly. This little step can help children grow into healthy adults,” the statement added. FSSAI Chairman Ashish Bahuguna hoped that the ‘Project Dhoop’ would spread awareness about Vitamin D and encourage exposure to sunlight by people across the country. Many factors can contribute to Vitamin D deficiency such as overuse of sun screen, wearing clothes that cover most of the skin, working inside all day in air-conditioned atmosphere among others.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Marc Sorenson
    Apr 10, 2018 at 6:15 pm
    This is a wonderful, common sense article. Vitamin D deficiency is becoming a worldwide scourge, and Sun exposure is the natural way to achieve optimal levels. Here are a few more facts: •A 20-year Swedish study showed that women who actively seek the sun have half the risk of death compared with those who avoid the sun. •A Spanish study shows that women who seek the sun have one-eleventh the hip-fracture risk as those who avoid sun. •Men who work outdoors have half the risk of melanoma as those who work indoors. •Women who avoid the sun have 10-times the risk of breast cancer as those who embrace the sun. •Women who sunbathe regularly have half the risk of death during a 20-year period compared to those who stay indoors. •Twenty minutes of full-body sun exposure at noon can produce as much as 20,000 IU of vitamin D. •Sun exposure reduces heart disease risk. •Sun exposure dramatically improves mood. For more information: sunlightins ute
    Reply

    Go to Top