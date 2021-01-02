  • MORE MARKET STATS

From Kota, Jaipur, Udaipur, Ajmer to Jodhpur: Night curfew from 8-6 am in 13 Rajasthan districts 

By: |
Updated: Jan 02, 2021 9:00 PM

Night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am will be in force within the urban limits of the district headquarter towns of 13 districts

night curfewNight curfew in 13 districts of Rajasthan. Representational image.

Rajasthan COVID-19 update: Night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am will be in force within the urban limits of the district headquarter towns of 13 districts — Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar & Ganganagar, the Rajasthan Government said today.

Rajasthan Health Department on Saturday conducted dry runs for anti-Covid vaccination at 19 centres of seven districts of the state as per the Centre’s protocol for the inoculation, an official said.
During the dry runs, the support staff for the inoculation were given training and the state now is ready for the vaccination after receiving the vaccine, he said.
Dry runs for the universal vaccination as per the protocol received from the Centre were held Saturday at 19 centres of seven districts of the state, Health Secretary Siddharth Mahajan told reporters here.
Rajasthan is fully prepared now for the first phase of vaccination, he added.
He said he has taken feedback from the centres where dry runs were conducted.
Mahajan said he also inspected three vaccination centres in Jaipur to take stock of the preparation.
Ajmer CMHO Dr K K Soni said in the first phase, vaccine dose will be given to frontline health workers and about 20,000 health workers in Ajmer will be vaccinated.
He said the vaccination will be done in an interval of 42 days and a message received on the mobile phone needs to be shown for the second vaccination.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. From Kota Jaipur Udaipur Ajmer to Jodhpur Night curfew from 8-6 am in 13 Rajasthan districts 
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid-19: Won’t compromise on any protocol in vaccine approval, says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan
2Tripura conducts COVID-19 vaccination dry run on 25 volunteers
3Covid-19: After Oxford vaccine, expert panel recommends conditional nod to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin