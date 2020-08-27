  • MORE MARKET STATS

Fresh Lockdown in Punjab: From 7 pm to 5 am to contain Coronavirus spread

By: |
Published: August 27, 2020 7:30 PM

Government of Punjab has imposed lockdown in the state from 7 pm to 5 am in a bid to contain the spread of Coronavirus

punjab lockdown extensionCoronavirus update in Punjab: Lockdown imposed in the state from 7 pm to 5 am.

Government of Punjab has imposed lockdown in the state from 7 pm to 5 am in a bid to contain the spread of Coronavirus, news agency ANI reports. According to the Health Ministry data, there are total 14,640 active cases in Punjab while 30,231 patients have recovered so far.

(More details soon)

