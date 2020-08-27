Fresh Lockdown in Punjab: From 7 pm to 5 am to contain Coronavirus spread

Coronavirus update in Punjab: Lockdown imposed in the state from 7 pm to 5 am.

Government of Punjab has imposed lockdown in the state from 7 pm to 5 am in a bid to contain the spread of Coronavirus, news agency ANI reports. According to the Health Ministry data, there are total 14,640 active cases in Punjab while 30,231 patients have recovered so far.

(More details soon)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.