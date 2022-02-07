Fresh Covid cases dip below 2000 in Delhi for the first time this year

Considering the low positivity rate, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority also said that colleges, schools and gyms could reopen from Monday.

For the first time this year, Delhi has recorded a consistent decline in the number of Covid cases with less than 2000 fresh infections. According to the Saturday heath bulletin, Delhi saw, 1604 new cases, whereas the positivity rate stood at 2.87 per cent, Indian Express reported.

As per the World Health Organisation, the Covid-19 outbreak is under control with a positivity rate of less than 5 per cent maintained for over two weeks.

Considering the low positivity rate, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority also said that colleges, schools and gyms could reopen from Monday.

During the current surge of infections, the number of fresh cases reported each day remained over 2000 for 35 days in comparison to over 2000 mark for 52 days during the previous surge that happened last year in April and May.

The main cause of the surge was due to the highly mutated omicron virus that mainly showed no or mild symptoms like body ache, fever, chills and sore throat in infected people. Although the number of cases have been similar at the peak of the current and previous wave, hospitalisations and deaths were fewer this time.

On April 20 last year, there were 28,395 cases reported in a single day compared to 28,867 cases on January 13 at the peak of the current surge. However, there were only 2734 peak hospitalisations on January 19 in the current wave compared to 20142 on May 3 during the previous wave.

As per the data shared by the Delhi government, the highest number of deaths recorded in a day in the current wave was 45 on January 22, while the single-day toll during the previous surge was 448, on May 3.

The cause of few hospitalisations and deaths have not only been attributed to the likelihood of milder disease, but also high levels of exposure to the previous virus as well as high vaccination rates.