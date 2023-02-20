“Free sugar” intake increases risk of heart disease and stroke

Doctors and health experts have often warned against the over-consumption of sugar in our diet. Now, a new study has found a link between heart disease and stroke.

According to the study, “free sugar” which is added sugar along with those found in fruit juice and syrup can lead to a higher risk of developing heart disease and stroke.

According to the scientists, higher free sugar intake was associated with higher cardio-vascular disease incidence and higher triglyceride concentrations within all lipoproteins.

As a part of the study, the scientists analysed about nine years’ worth of dietary data from more than 110,000 people between the ages of 37 and 73 year in the UK.

The researchers found that for every 5 percent increase in a participant’s total chronic intake from “free sugar”, they had a 6 percent higher risk of developing heart disease and a 10 percent higher risk of stroke.

The findings of the study were published in the BMC Medicine journal. It is noteworthy that participants who consumed about 18 percent of their daily calories, equivalent to 95 gram, from free sugars.

The team of scientists also found that fibre intake had a reverse association with the risk of cardiovascular disease.