Free Diagnosis at AIIMS! India’s premier medical institute now provides no-cost facilities under Ayushman Bharat scheme

India’s premier medical institute now provides no-cost facilities under Ayushman Bharat scheme (PTI)

All patients at the casualty ward of All India Institute of Medical Science, their emergency life-saving drugs including crystalloids, as well as the cost of diagnostic and investigation are provided free of cost now. Ashwini Kumar Choubey, the minister of state for health and family welfare gave this information to the parliament.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Choubey said, “All the below poverty level (BPL) patients admitted in AIIMS gets all medicines and surgical consumables free of cost, till the time they are admitted. Whereas those, attending the casualty ward, gets all the life-saving drugs and medicines, along with crystalloids.”

The poor people who do not have a valid BPL card are also provided with medicines and surgical consumables free of cost, depending on the recommendation from doctors and medical social service officers, reported ANI.

All these facilities are provided to the patients under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Over 4.6 lakh people benefited from this scheme and availed its benefits and Rs 600 crore has been authorised, said CEO Indu Bhushan earlier this month. It is said to be the world’s largest state-funded healthcare programme, where poor families will be provided with a health care insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh.