Free COVID-19 testing under PMJAY: NHA to empanel ICMR approved labs

The National Health Authority is planning to empanel laboratories approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to further make it easy for Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY beneficiaries to avail free testing for COVID-19. Dr. Praveen Gedam, Addl. CEO, National Health Authority, today told FE Online that NHA is in the process of developing a module for direct empanelment of ICMR approved laboratories.

“In order to provide the facility of free testing for PM-JAY beneficiaries even at private hospitals/labs, National Health Authority has already approved packages for COVID testing. Many states are using this package for providing free testing. We are also in the process of developing a module for direct empanelment of ICMR accredited laboratories,” Gedam said.

COVID-19 has infected over 1.5 lakh people in the country and led to unfortunate deaths of over 4000 people. Several steps have been taken by the NHA to provide support to AB-PMJAY beneficiaries since the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, the NHA had made COVID-19 testing free for Ayushman Bharat PMJAY beneficiaries. In an official statement, the NHA had made the testing and treatment for COVID-19 available under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PM JAY). The testing and treatment of COVID -19 were already available for free in the public facilities. Now, over 50 crore citizens, eligible under the Government of India’s health assurance scheme will be able to avail free testing through private labs and treatment for COVID -19 in empanelled hospitals, NHA had said.

The NHA had said that the empanelled hospitals can use their own authorized testing facilities or tie-up with an authorized testing facility. These tests would be carried out as per the protocol set by Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and by private labs approved/registered by ICMR. Similarly, treatment of COVID-19 by private hospitals will be covered under AB-PMJAY. The nodal agency for AB-PMJAY had also launched express empanelment to bring a large number of private hospitals under AB-PMJAY to ensure continued essential treatment for serious illnesses such as cancer and heart ailments.