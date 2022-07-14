Free booster dose for all adults for 75 days from July 15

The Union health ministry on Wednesday announced the launch of a 75-day programme to administer the Covid-19 vaccine’s precaution dose to anyone above 18 years, free of cost, at government hospitals from July 15.

Till now only those above 60 years, healthcare and frontline workers were eligible for the booster dose at government vaccinaton facilities. Those between 18 and 59 years had to get their booster dose after completion of 26 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose at private vaccination centres.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the decision would further strengthen India’s fight against Covid-19 and add another layer of safety. He urged all eligible citizens to get their precautionary dose at the earliest.



The Union health ministry has already cut the gap between the second and precautionary dose from nine to six months. Total vaccination in the country till Wednesday was 1.99 billion doses with 90% of the adult population fully vaccinated with two doses. However, only 51 million precautionary doses have been administered to date.



The country on Wednesday reported 16,906 new Covid-19 cases and 45 deaths. The active caseload was at 1,32,457.Daily case positivity stood at 3.68% while the weekly count was at 4.26%.