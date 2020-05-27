Four new COVID-19 cases in UP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar, total 366

The recovery rate of patients in the district now stands at 69.12 per cent, according to the official statistics.(Representational image: IE)

Four more people, including a four-year-old girl, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday, pushing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district to 366, officials said. Also, nine people were discharged from hospitals after recovery from COVID-19, bringing down the number of active cases to 108, the officials said.

“On Wednesday, four people have been found positive for COVID-19 and total positive cases till date stand at 366. Nine patients were discharged on Wednesday and a total 253 patients have recovered so far. There are 108 active cases now,” District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

Among the new patients are a 38-year-old man, a 60-year-old woman and a four-year-old girl from Sector 17 in Noida and a 38-year-old woman from Greater Noida (West), the officer said. He said nine patients were discharged on Wednesday.

Two of them were admitted to the Child PGI in Sector 30 Noida and seven were at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, he added.

The recovery rate of patients in the district now stands at 69.12 per cent, according to the official statistics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi in western UP, has so far recorded five deaths all of them male aged above 60 years, according to officials.