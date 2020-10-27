  • MORE MARKET STATS

Fortis Healthcare opens 250-bed hospital in Chennai’s Vadapalani

By: |
October 27, 2020 2:41 AM

Fortis Healthcare on Monday opened a 250-bed multispeciality hospital in Chennai, its second such facility in the city. Fortis Hospital at Vadapalani has a nine-level building over 1.5 lakh sqft and is designed to provide world-class healthcare services.

The new hospital features 75 ICU beds, six operation theatres, three minor operation theatres and procedure rooms, along with emergency and casualty beds and a state-of-the-art cath lab.

Fortis Healthcare on Monday opened a 250-bed multispeciality hospital in Chennai, its second such facility in the city. Fortis Hospital at Vadapalani has a nine-level building over 1.5 lakh sqft and is designed to provide world-class healthcare services.

Speaking at the inauguration, Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said: “The national credibility of Fortis Healthcare in providing quality care to patients … is truly laudable. Fortis has been providing exceptional healthcare service in our state through its first centre in Adyar. And now with the opening of this second state-of-the-art multispecialty hospital in Vadapalani will further strengthen the healthcare leadership of our state in the country.”

Related News

The new hospital features 75 ICU beds, six operation theatres, three minor operation theatres and procedure rooms, along with emergency and casualty beds and a state-of-the-art cath lab.

Ravi Rajagopal, chairman, Fortis Healthcare, said, “Chennai is not new to Fortis. Fortis Malar, a 170-bed multi-speciality hospital, has been delivering exceptional healthcare services for over 25 years and is a household name in the city today. We are committed to working with the government to ensure that the best healthcare reaches the people of the state in the most affordable manner.”

According to Fortis, the radiology department features, for the first time in Tamil Nadu, three Tesla MRI machines with an in-board cinematic experience, and a wide bore for ease of scanning for overweight patients.

Fortis Healthcare is now part of a leading international healthcare provider, IHH Healthcare Berhad.

Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO, Fortis Healthcare, said, “We have invested in improving our clinical capacity and healthcare technology to deliver improved outcomes. The project will also be a significant boost to the local economy, offering many jobs and opportunities for local businesses. With IHH’s collaboration and global best practices in healthcare, we are confident that we will be able to deliver advanced healthcare to our patients.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Fortis Healthcare opens 250-bed hospital in Chennai’s Vadapalani
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Trump’s chief of staff admits US cannot control COVID pandemic
2UK hospital told to prepare for COVID-19 vaccine rollout by November: Report
3Digital Detox to cut stroke risk among the younger population