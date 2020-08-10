  • MORE MARKET STATS

Former President Pranab Mukherjee tested positive for Coronavirus; details

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 1:55 PM

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday has been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus infection.

Mukherjee took to Twitter to inform about his positive test results for COVID-19.

It is to note that the 84 year old politician has served as the 13th Indian President from 2012 until 2017. Wishing for a quick recovery, Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, tweeted that he is praying from the well being as well as a speedy recovery of Pranab Mukherjee. He added that he is confident that Mukherjee will be able to fight the infection and wished him strength.

In the last few days, a number of politicians have been tested positive for COVID-19 infection. On August 2, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed about his positive results for the novel Coronavirus. He was then admitted to the hospital on recommendation from doctors. Apart from him, BS Yediyurappa, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Siddaramaiah, and Karti Chidambaram also tested positive for the viral infection. Chouhan was discharged from the hospital on August 5 after being admitted to the hospital for 11 days.

Meanwhile in India, the number of positive COVID-19 has crossed 2.2 million. Of the total cases, 6,34,945 are currently active whereas 15,35,744 patients have recovered from the infection, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Unfortunately, 1,007 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 44,386.

