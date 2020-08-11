Former President Pranab Mukherjee remains critical, on ventilator support post surgery: Hospital

The 84-year-old was admitted to the military hospital around noon on Monday, and had also tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the surgery.
Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to remain critical and is on ventilator support, the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) hospital said on Tuesday, a day after he underwent a brain surgery.
“Former President of India Shri Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to Army Hospital (R&R) in Delhi Cantonment at 1207 hours on August 10, 2020 in a critical condition. “Workup at the hospital revealed a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life saving surgery. Post surgery he continues to remain critical on ventilatory support,” a medical bulletin issued by the Hospital said.
A multidisciplinary team of doctors is constantly monitoring the health of the former president.
