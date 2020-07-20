  • MORE MARKET STATS

Former head priest of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams succumbs to COVID-19

Published: July 20, 2020 11:00 AM

He had served the TTD for more than three decades.

Srinivasamurthy Dikshitulu was 73.

The former head priest of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that manages the famous Lord Venkateswara temple at nearby Tirumala, died due to coronavirus at a COVID care facility here on Monday, a hospital official said.

Srinivasamurthy Dikshitulu, the former Pradhana Archaka of TTD, succumbed to the virus in the wee hours today, the official told PTI. He was 73.

