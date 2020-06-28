Former Gujarat CM Shankarsinh Vaghela tests positive for Coronavirus, quarantined at Gandhinagar residence

Reportedly, the octogenarian leader who had quit the NCP after the recent Rajya Sabha polls, had complained of high fever and other related symptoms of Covid-19.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankarsinh Vaghela has been tested positive with Coronavirus. The 80-year-old senior leader of Gujarat who has been a part of both the BJP and the Congress in the past, has been put under quarantine at his residence in Gandhinagar, reports said. Vaghela was reportedly meeting a lot of people to hear their grievances in the last couple of months in view of the Coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent nationwide lockdown imposed in the country.

Reportedly, the octogenarian leader who had quit the NCP after the recent Rajya Sabha polls, had complained of high fever and other related symptoms of Covid-19. Subsequently the leader’s swab samples were collected and his test report came positive late on Saturday. Vaghela who has been at the helm of the Gujarat Congress and Gujarat BJP had joined the NCP in 2019 only. Apart from being the former Chief Minister of the state,Vaghela has also been the leader of the opposition in the state assembly when PM Modi was serving as the Gujarat Chief Minister.

Apart from Vaghela, other high profile politicians who are bearing the brunt of the lethal virus include BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain among others. Scindia along with his mother had tested positive for Coronavirus a fortnight back. Jain who was leading the battle against Covid-19 in the national capital himself contracted the virus and had to be shifted to the ICU when his condition worsened. After being administered with the Plasma treatment, his condition improved and he was discharged from the hospital on Saturday.

So far, the country has registered a total of 5.28 lakh Coronavirus positive cases out of whom more than 16,000 people have succumbed to the virus. However, the recovery rate has also been reportedly improving inching close to 59% in total.