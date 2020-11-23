Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi extremely critical due to post-COVID complications, say doctors

The octogenerian Congress leader, undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for post-COVID complications, is being monitored by a team of nine doctors, GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sarma said.
The 84-year-old three-time chief minister was admitted to GMCH on November 2. He was put under invasive ventilation on Saturday night when his condition worsened. (File photo: IE)
The health condition of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi deteriorated on Monday morning and he is “very very critical”, doctors said.
