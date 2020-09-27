  • MORE MARKET STATS

Form specialist teams of doctors in govt-run hospitals for better COVID care: Jammu and Kashmir administration to officials

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 8:52 AM

The advisor impressed upon the officers that oxygen supply in hospitals should be properly maintained and effectively used. 

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the past four weeks, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday directed that specialist teams of doctors in government-run hospitals be formed for better patient care.

The direction was passed by Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, during a high-level meeting.

The meeting was convened to review the arrangements and other facilities for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the Government Medical College (GMC) and associated hospitals here, an official spokesman said.

Bhatnagar asked the officers that dedicated medical teams with specialists from anesthesia, general medicine and other medical specialities should be constituted and given clear responsibility for proper and effective treatment of the patients for which they would also be held accountable.

The advisor also directed the officials that Plasma Therapy as approved by the ICMR can be started at the earliest at the GMC so that better patient care is provided to the general public.

Underscoring the need for effective treatment of patients, the advisor maintained that approved Clinical Management Protocols issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and ICMR should be strictly followed while dealing with COVID patients, the spokesman said.

Bhatnagar directed them to ensure that these guidelines are also followed across all the district hospitals and other dedicated COVID health centers of Jammu and Kashmir.

He stressed upon the officers that proper patient attendant protocol should also be followed across all hospitals.

The advisor impressed upon the officers that oxygen supply in hospitals should be properly maintained and effectively used.

He asked them to provide oxygen as per the required protocols to patients besides maintaining the runtime control of flow of oxygen by experts.

Bhatnagar instructed the Principal of the GMC to ensure that sufficient medical staff is available managing the COVID-19 patients.

