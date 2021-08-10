Foreign nationals now eligible for vaccination

Foreign residents have to use their passport as the identity document for the registration, after which they will get a slot for vaccination.

The ministry of health and family welfare on Monday decided to allow foreign nationals residing in India to register on the CoWin portal to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

A significant number of foreign nationals live in India, especially in large metropolitan areas, where the potential for the spread of Covid-19 is high. Hence, it is important to vaccinate all eligible persons. This will ensure the safety of foreign nationals and also bring down the possibility of further transfer of infection, a health ministry release said.

As of Monday, India has administered more than 51 crore vaccine doses. The country reported 35,499 new daily cases, with the total active case load at 4.02 lakh and a daily positivity rate of 2.59%. Recovery rate in the country has reached 97.40%, the highest so far.