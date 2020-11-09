  • MORE MARKET STATS

Food regime is essential to control disease, avoid diabetes, says Union Minister, diabetologist Jitendra Singh

New Delhi | November 9, 2020 2:57 PM

Diabetes treatment: Dr. Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time to time highlighted the indigenous system of India's medical management and promoted "Holistic Medicine".

The World Health Organisation has termed as Diabetes as a metabolic and chronic disease that has infected around 422 million people around the world.

The right food regime has an important role in controlling disease, advised Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh. Dr. Jitendra Singh, who is also a renowned diabetologist, has spelled ways for people to avoid catching Diabetes. Singh has also emphasized the importance of the traditional medicine system of India in the time of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Underlining the importance of proper food regime, Dr. Singh has said that healthy people can be advised to follow diet charts meant for diabetic patients to avoid getting infected by the Diabetes disease. Dr. Singh was speaking at a webinar “Digital Outreach for Knowledge Upgradation-Diabetes Specific Nutrition” ahead of “World Diabetes Day” which is celebrated on November 14.

Dr. Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time to time highlighted the indigenous system of India’s medical management and promoted “Holistic Medicine”. Singh said that prevalent Covid-19 pandemics have forced doctors to focus on advising non-pharmacological methods such as hygiene, avoiding droplets, and maintaining physical distancing, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has stated.

The World Health Organisation has termed as Diabetes as a metabolic and chronic disease that has infected around 422 million people around the world. The WHO has also pointed out that every year 1.6 million people lost lives due to Diabetes. There are two types of diabetes found around the world — Type 1 and Type 2. Type 1 Diabetes is basically insulin-dependent diabetes. Type 1 Diabetes patient’s pancreas produces very little or no insulin. Type 2 disease is the most common type and is found in adults. Type 2 disease patient’s body becomes resistant to insulin, as per details provided by the WHO.

Back in August, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued guidelines for “Clinical Guidance on Diabetes Management at COVID-19 Patient Management Facility”. The Union Health Ministry directed to screen every patient at admission for hyperglycemia. It said that every diabetic patient must be put on a strict diabetes diet.

