Flu season: How to differentiate influenza from Covid-19, and do you need flu shots —Explained

As the Covid-19 pandemic cases fall, experts predict it is important to protect yourself against flu. The World Health Organisation has also reminded us about protecting ourselves against influenza by getting flu shots, especially for people aged 60 or older, pregnant women, and health workers as they are at higher risk of severe flu.

Flu symptoms to take note of

The most common flu symptoms that need medical intervention

Fever or cough that improves but returns soon

Chest or abdomen pain

Loss of speech and mobility, dizziness or confusion

Severe muscle pain,

Seizures

Problem in urination

No movement of the baby in pregnant women

Can flu vaccine protect against Covid-19?

A flu shot, however, doesn’t protect people from COVID-19. WHO recommends high-risk people, including expecting mothers, take these precautions:

Cough or sneeze into a bent elbow or a tissue

Keep at least 1 metre distance from others

Clean your hands frequently

Wear a mask when 1 metre distance from others is not possible

Avoid crowded public gatherings or activities

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

Open window

How to protect children from flu

WHO has cautioned that children under 5 years old are at greater risk of severe complications from infuenza such as hospitalization and, more rarely, death.

High fever

Rapid breathing

Blue lips

Chest pain

Dehydration

Severe muscle pain

Severe vomiting

Not interacting not awake

Lethargy

Unable to drink or breastfeed

Seizures

How to know if you have the flu or COVID-19

Dr. Sylvie Briand, Director, WHO Infectious Hazard Management says COVID-19 has some specific symptoms linked to coronavirus infection such as anosmia (lack of smell) and ageusia (lack of taste). Whereas, fever, headache, sneezing, and coughing are common symptoms of flu.

However, prevention measures work for both of them specially ventilation of rooms, washing hands, wearing masks, and maintaining physical distancing

Underlying health conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and chronic respiratory diseases, put COVID-19 patients at higher risk than flu infections. For flu, children and pregnant are also at higher risk for severe disease.

Studies say taking flu shots and covid vaccination at the same time is safe but people need to check with their physician before taking these vaccines, Dr. Briand says.