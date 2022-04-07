Flu season: How to differentiate influenza from Covid-19, and do you need flu shots —Explained

As the Covid-19 pandemic cases fall, experts predict it is important to protect yourself against flu. The World Health Organisation has also reminded us about protecting ourselves against influenza by getting flu shots, especially for people aged 60 or older, pregnant women, and health workers as they are at higher risk of severe flu.
Flu symptoms to take note of
The most common flu symptoms that need medical intervention
- Fever or cough that improves but returns soon
- Chest or abdomen pain
- Loss of speech and mobility, dizziness or confusion
- Severe muscle pain,
- Seizures
- Problem in urination
- No movement of the baby in pregnant women
Can flu vaccine protect against Covid-19?
A flu shot, however, doesn’t protect people from COVID-19. WHO recommends high-risk people, including expecting mothers, take these precautions:
- Cough or sneeze into a bent elbow or a tissue
- Keep at least 1 metre distance from others
- Clean your hands frequently
- Wear a mask when 1 metre distance from others is not possible
- Avoid crowded public gatherings or activities
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth
- Open window
How to protect children from flu
WHO has cautioned that children under 5 years old are at greater risk of severe complications from infuenza such as hospitalization and, more rarely, death.
- High fever
- Rapid breathing
- Blue lips
- Chest pain
- Dehydration
- Severe muscle pain
- Severe vomiting
- Not interacting not awake
- Lethargy
- Unable to drink or breastfeed
- Seizures
How to know if you have the flu or COVID-19
Dr. Sylvie Briand, Director, WHO Infectious Hazard Management says COVID-19 has some specific symptoms linked to coronavirus infection such as anosmia (lack of smell) and ageusia (lack of taste). Whereas, fever, headache, sneezing, and coughing are common symptoms of flu.
However, prevention measures work for both of them specially ventilation of rooms, washing hands, wearing masks, and maintaining physical distancing
Underlying health conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and chronic respiratory diseases, put COVID-19 patients at higher risk than flu infections. For flu, children and pregnant are also at higher risk for severe disease.
Studies say taking flu shots and covid vaccination at the same time is safe but people need to check with their physician before taking these vaccines, Dr. Briand says.