Five new COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh; state tally rises to 39

The girl is undergoing treated at a hospital in Ujjain while the four men were being provided medical care in Indore. (Representational image: IE)

The number of COVID-19 casesin Madhya Pradesh rose to 39 on Sunday morning with five more persons testing positive for coronavirus, officials said. The five new patients include a 17-year-girl from Ujjain and four men – aged 21, 38, 40 and 48 all residents of Indore, a bulletin issued by the Government Mahatma Gandhi Medical College here said.

The girl is undergoing treated at a hospital in Ujjain while the four men were being provided medical care in Indore. These patients do not have any foreign travel history, the bulletin said. So far, 20 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Indore, eight in Jabalpur, four in Ujjain, three in Bhopal, and two each in Shivpuri and Gwalior, a health official said. Of these 39 patients, a woman from Ujjain and a man from Indore earlier died.