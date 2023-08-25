Fish oil supplements aren’t as healthy as you think; Here’s why

Fish oil supplements have been projected as healthy for many years now. Doctors and health experts have often projected fish oil supplements have many heart health-related benefits.

However, a new study published on Wednesday revealed that the benefits of fish oil supplements might be “overstated.”

According to the scientists of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, a majority of fish oil supplement labels comprise health claims relating to the heart (and other organs) — “despite a lack of trial data showing efficacy.”

In this study, the researchers have revealed that levels of all-important eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) can vary between products.

During the study, the researchers analysed the data from on-market fish oil (and non-fish omega-3 fatty acid) supplement labels, taken from the National Institutes of Health Dietary Supplement Label Database.

The study revealed there are currently two cardiovascular-related qualified health claims for fish oil. One claim is related to coronary heart disease and the other to blood pressure. For instance, “Supportive but not conclusive research shows that consumptions of EPA and DHA omega-3 fatty acids may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease.”

However, the USFDA states that a structure/function claim “‘describes the role of a nutrient or dietary ingredient intended to affect the structure or function in humans.’’ This means that the supplement may not prevent, treat, or cure any illness or disease. As a majority of the claims associated with fish oil supplements emphasise on its impact on heart health, the scientists maintain that this is “problematic”.

“Multiple randomized clinical trials have shown no cardiovascular benefit to fish oil supplements,” the scientists revealed.

The findings of the study were published in JAMA Cardiology.