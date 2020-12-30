  • MORE MARKET STATS

First reported US case of COVID-19 variant found in Colorado

By: |
December 30, 2020 8:57 AM

The Colorado State Laboratory confirmed the virus variant, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was notified. Scientists in the UK believe the new virus variant is more contagious than previously identified strains of the SARS-CoV-2.

covid 19, covid 19 cases in USThe Colorado State Laboratory confirmed the virus variant, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was notified. (Photo source: AP)

The first reported US case of the COVID-19 variant that’s been seen in the United Kingdom has been discovered in Colorado, Governor Jared Polis announced. The coronavirus variant was found in a man in his 20s who is in isolation southeast of Denver and has no travel history, state health officials said on Tuesday.

The vaccines being given now are thought to be effective against the variant, Colorado health officials said in a news release. Public health officials are investigating other potential cases and performing contract tracing to determine the spread of the variant throughout the state.

“There is a lot we don’t know about this new COVID-19 variant, but scientists in the United Kingdom are warning the world that it is significantly more contagious. The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority, and we will closely monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely,” Polis said. Polis and state health officials are expected to address the public on Wednesday.

The discovery of the new variant lead the CDC to issue new rules on Christmas Day for travellers arriving to the US from the UK, requiring they show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

