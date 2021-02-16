First rare heart surgery of the region: 50-year-old with acute heart attack, hole in heart saved successfully in Noida

Admitted as a case of severe heart attack with Apical Ventricular Septal Rupture (hole in the lower chamber of the heart), she was immediately attended by the emergency team and medically stabilized.

In a first of its kind successful treatment for a rare heart condition in the region of Noida and Greater Noida, doctors at Yatharth Hospital Greater Noida, endured a new lease of life to a 50-year-old female patient.

After suffering from a massive Acute Anterior wall Myocardial Infarction (Heart Attack) she was taken to a local hospital in Meerut, where she was diagnosed with a most dreaded complication of Acute Heart attack with a mortality risk of 50%. With very low chances of survival, she was then referred to Yatharth Hospital. Admitted as a case of severe heart attack with Apical Ventricular Septal Rupture (hole in the lower chamber of the heart), she was immediately attended by the emergency team and medically stabilized.

“Since the patient came to us after 12 days of MI, her condition had already worsened and the chances of her survival even after surgery seemed to go below 30%. In such a condition where possibilities of organ failure were very high, her family was counselled about the complications and risk involved in the surgery for which they agreed to proceed.” Said Dr Pankaj Ranjan HOD Cardiology, Yatharth Super Specialty Hospital, Greater Noida

“Without any further delay, the team deftly dealt with such a critical case and successfully performed the region’s first bypass surgery with ventricular septal rupture repair. The patient received one graft and closure of VSD with Left Ventricular Aneurysm repair using Dacron Patch and was discharged on the 7th day post operatively. The patient is doing completely fine and we are as happy as her family to have given a new lease of life to her.” Said Dr Akhil Kumar Rustagi, Head, Cardiac Sciences and CTVS, Yatharth Super Specialty Hospital, Greater Noida.

Though cases of heart attacks during winters are very common, leading to acute heart failure along with ventricular septal rupture are very rare and difficult to treat as the involved mortality risk goes above 70-80%. Since the tissues are very fragile post MI, and the procedure being a very complex one, requiring high expertise, the team of doctors took all precautionary measures to save her life.

“In such cases following a heart attack the patients are under a state of shock which raises the chances of death by upto 90%, where prompt diagnosis and definitive surgery is the key to revival. Even though the case was challenging and associated with high mortality, the experts involved in the procedure took up the challenge and successfully revived the patient even in the most unfavorable conditions. Added Dr Arun Sharma, Head Cardiac Anaesthesia and critical care, Yatharth Super Specialty Hospital, Greater Noida.