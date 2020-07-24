First made-in-India antigen test kit by Mylab gets ICMR approval

The launch of antigen testing kit is in line with the government’s plan to increase rapid testing.

Pune-based molecular diagnostics company, Mylab Discovery Solutions, has become the first Indian company to receive commercial approval on July 22 from ICMR for its antigen rapid testing kit for Covid-19. This kit was developed in partnership with Gujarat-based LabCare Diagnostics. Mylab had earlier launched India’s first indigenous RT-PCR testing kit for Covid-19. LabCare is into clinical chemistry reagents, serology test, immuno-chromatographic tests and urine analysis strips.

Their Pathocath Covid-19 antigen kit is the first Indian made kit to receive commercial approval from ICMR. The kit is developed and manufactured in India and has been made available at Rs 450. At present, most of the kits used in the country are imported from South Korea.

The launch of antigen testing kit is in line with the government’s plan to increase rapid testing. As infections surge across the country, more states are now allowing antigen-based rapid testing. Hasmukh Rawal, MD, Mylab Discovery Solutions, said, after bringing an affordable RT-PCR test to reduce dependence on foreign kits, they have launched this kit to accelerate Covid-19 testing. “Now, with the approval for an antigen testing kit, we will cover whole spectrum of Covid-19 testing to fight this pandemic,” Rawal said.

Health experts have suggested that India needs both antigen and RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) tests to keep pace with rise in infections. Antigen testing is a Point-of-Care method and complements the more rigorous RT-PCR test to detect corona virus. Those who are found positive in the antigen test are considered positive, while those who get a negative result in antigen test are then tested with RT-PCR test for confirmation. So, only suspected negative cases go for RT-PCR testing. This will save time and cost, hence speed-up the process of testing and isolation.

Till Covid-19 vaccine gets developed, aggressive testing is an important tool that we have to keep up this fight and Mylab provide indigenous solutions for testing with support from investors and government agencies such as BIRAC and TDB, Sujit Jain, director, Mylab said.