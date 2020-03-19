First coronavirus case in Chandigarh: 23 year old woman tests positive after returning from London

By: |
Updated: March 19, 2020 12:00:46 PM

The woman and her parents, who reside in the state capital, have been admitted to an isolation ward at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur, they said.

coronavirus case, coronavirus in chnadigarh, AIIMS Raipur, coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus outbreak, latest coronavirus newsThe woman and her parents, who reside in the state capital, have been admitted to an isolation ward at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur, they said. (Representational image: PTI)

A 24-year-old woman, who had recently returned to Raipur from London, has tested positive for coronavirus, making her the first confirmed case in Chhattisgarh, health officials said on Thursday. The woman and her parents, who reside in the state capital, have been admitted to an isolation ward at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur, they said.

“The woman, who studies in London, had returned home via Mumbai airport on March 15. After she complained of cold and cough, her sample was collected for testing on March 17,” Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Raipur Dr Karan Peepre told PTI.

Related News

Also read: Coronavirus Latest News: Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 160 in India; PM Modi to address nation today

“Her sample tested positive for the infection late Wednesday evening,” he said. After her report was received, she and her parents were immediately admitted to AIIMS and kept under observation in the isolation ward, Dr Peepre said, adding that the condition of the woman was stable. The samples of her parents were also sent for testing and their reports are awaited, he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. First coronavirus case in Chandigarh 23 year old woman tests positive after returning from London
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid-19: Maharashtra to triple testing facilities
2Ramco unveils touchless attendance system that records temperature
3Coronavirus: Health Minister directs teams to visit quarantine facilities to assess and monitor amenities