  • MORE MARKET STATS

First consignment of COVID-19 vaccines reaching Lucknow airport Tuesday evening: Official

By: |
January 12, 2021 6:06 PM

Coronavirus Vaccine Latest Update India: For the vaccination drive to begin on January 16, the first consignment of vaccines is arriving in Lucknow this evening, Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said.

The vaccines will be arriving in cold storages in eight other places in the state soon and from there they will be sent to districts and their block level PHCs and CHCs which are the cold chain points for the vaccination, he said.Covid-19 Vaccine in India: The vaccines will be arriving in cold storages in eight other places in the state soon and from there they will be sent to districts and their block level PHCs and CHCs which are the cold chain points for the vaccination, he said.

Uttar Pradesh Covid-19 Vaccination Update: The first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines is reaching Lucknow airport on Tuesday evening, an official said.

For the vaccination drive to begin on January 16, the first consignment of vaccines is arriving in Lucknow this evening, Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Related News

The vaccines will be arriving in cold storages in eight other places in the state soon and from there they will be sent to districts and their block level PHCs and CHCs which are the cold chain points for the vaccination, he said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal said the vaccination would be done as per the directives of the central government with healthcare workers and volunteers being given jabs in the first phase.

The government on Monday placed firm orders in advanced commitments for over six crore doses of COVID vaccines from Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech for inoculating three crore healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase of the vaccination drive scheduled to start from January 16. The cost is Rs 1,300 crore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. First consignment of COVID-19 vaccines reaching Lucknow airport Tuesday evening Official
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1HC asks Delhi govt to hold review meeting by January 18 on ICU beds reservation for COVID-19 patients
2China says WHO experts to visit Wuhan in virus origins probe
3As Delhi confirms bird flu cases, Gurugram steps up vigil: Response team formed, wetlands under scrutiny