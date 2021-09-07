Firozabad to Prayagraj, massive dengue & viral fever outbreaks across Uttar Pradesh – What has been done so far

Central team has found that majority of cases of viral fever and deaths among children in Firozabad were due to dengue

Uttar Pradesh is fighting yet another health situation as its western part witnessed a huge spike in cases of dengue, a mosquito-borne viral disease. Firozabad and Mathura have recorded more than 100 cases so far in the last two weeks out of which more are children. The disease now has spread to the eastern part of the state as well.

Delhi too has witnessed a tick in dengue cases in August compared to the last few years and in neighboring Madhya Pradesh a dozen cases of dengue have been reported from the Gwalior district.

Western Uttar Pradesh:

Firozabad district has been worst affected, as many as 105 fresh cases of dengue and viral fever surfaced on Sunday. So far, 51 people have died so far in the district due to dengue and viral fever. In Mathura, four more villages have reported cases of dengue-like fever.

Easter Uttar Pradesh

The cases of viral fever with dengue-like symptoms have increased in the Eastern UP Ballia district in the past 10 days. Moreover, the medical superintendent of the hospital Dr. VP Singh said, the pediatric ward is fully occupied.

In Prayagraj, 170 children have admitted to Motilal Nehru Hospital on Sunday with viral fever and many of these patients require oxygen support. Cases of viral fever have also been reported from Varanasi and Basti

What administration has done so far

A five-member team visited Firozabad and conducted a door-to-door inspection asking people what to do and what not to do to curb the spread of dengue. The central team has suggested follow-up measures to contain the disease

All fever patients to be screened for dengue, malaria, scrub typhus, and leptospirosis

Strengthen ELISA based testing facilities in the district

Activities related to fever survey, vector control, and fever camps to continue as per micro plan submitted by the central team.

Strengthening of entomological activities as per standard guidelines.

Surveillance to be strengthened with the implementation of IHIP in the district

Isolation beds and admission facilities in District Hospital of Firozabad and neighboring districts to be increased.

The administration has asked the public to refrain from storing excess water, keep surroundings clean and use other novel techniques to check the spread of mosquito breeding in the locality.

The district health department released Gambusia fish that feeds on mosquito larvae, in several ponds around Firozabad to curb the menace of mosquitoes the bear the dengue infection. Moreover, schools have been advised to not hold classes till Class 8 till September 16.