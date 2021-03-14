Fine for not wearing mask: Over 9,000 mask-less people fined in Indore in March

A total fine of Rs 4.65 lakh has been collected from 9,183 people in Indore so far this month for not wearing masks at public places, a civic official said on Sunday.
“We have ramped up the drive against people not wearing face masks in the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases. Such people are being fined from Rs 50 to Rs 100 individually,” the official of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) said.