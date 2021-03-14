  • MORE MARKET STATS

Fine for not wearing mask: Over 9,000 mask-less people fined in Indore in March

March 14, 2021 9:18 PM

A total fine of Rs 4.65 lakh has been collected from 9,183 people in Indore so far this month for not wearing masks at public places, a civic official said on Sunday.

covid 19Representative image

“We have ramped up the drive against people not wearing face masks in the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases. Such people are being fined from Rs 50 to Rs 100 individually,” the official of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) said.

He said that 73,526 people have been fined and Rs 96 lakh collected from them for disobeying the COVID-19 rules. This amount was collected from June 1, 2020 to March 13 this year, he added.

A total of 62,152 people have contracted coronavirus in the district since its outbreak on March 24 last year. Of them, 942 have succumbed to the viral infection, a health official said.

