Fighting COVID-19! Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam set to launch Ayurvedic medicines to combat Coronavirus

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams fights COVID-19! Leading the fight against COVID-19, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has said that it will prepare five indegenous Ayurvedic medicines in an initiative to combat the novel Coronavirus. According to a TTD’s release, Joint Executive Officer Sri P Basant Kumar has said that TTD’s SV Ayurveda Hospital will work jointly with the Ayurveda Pharmacy to formulate the Ayurvedic drugs that will help fight the Coronavirus pandemic. The medicines will be prepared as per the Ayurvedic, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) standards. These drugs include Pavitra- hand cleaning sanitizers, Amruta- antibiotic tablets, Rakshogna Dhupam- protective disinfectant, Gandoopam- Gargling liquid, and Nimba Sasha- nasal drops.

TTD also said that the medicines prepared are first being provided to the TTD’s staff who are working in their canteen and making food for thousands of people stranded in the city post the 21-day lockdown was announced by the Prime Minister. Five medicines were given to 200 employees in the canteen. According to the JEO of TTD, the medicines will later be distributed among the TTD’s employees in all departments that too in a phased manner. It further said that these Ayurvedic medicines will be given to 1,000 members of the canteen at Tiruchanoor in the first phase. Employees at the canteen in Sri Padmavathi College will also be given Ayurvedic medicines later.

Meanwhile, Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik has stated that COVID-19 infection “can be treated with Ayurveda” because he believes that Ayurveda can provide a solution which is not currently being offered by other streams, PTI reported. Naik said that it can be used as a preventive measure in the wake of the novel Coronavirus and the ministry has been in talking terms with the central government for it. The centre, however, has asked for a scientific validation of Ayurvedic formulas. Explaining how the virus impacts respiratory system and immune system, Naik added, Ayurvedic medicines can boost immunity as well as respiratory system.