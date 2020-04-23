Fighting COVID-19: Inspiring! First Lady Savita Kovind leads by example, stitches face masks for shelter homes

The development was also shared by the official Twitter handle of coronavirus updates. (Image: Twitter/COVIDNewsbyMIB)

Coronavirus in India: In the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, India’s First Lady Savita Kovind leads by example! On Wednesday, First Lady Savita Kovind stitched face masks in the President’s Estate at the Shakti Haat, a report in IE stated. According to the report, the masks would be supplied to various shelter homes in Delhi. In the image that surfaced, First Lady Kovind was seen with a red cloth covering her mouth, while she worked on a sewing machine.

Catch live updates on coronavirus here

The development was also shared by the official Twitter handle of coronavirus updates, handled by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

#IndiaFightsCorona: The first lady of India, Smt Savita Kovind contributes in Nation’s fight against #COVID19 by stitching face masks at the Shakti Haat in the President’s estate. The masks stitched at Shakti Haat are being distributed at various shelter homes of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/52yHH7CPOq — #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) April 22, 2020

Earlier, the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, had announced that he would donate one month’s salary to the Prime Minister Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund, as his contribution to the fight against the coronavirus.

Recently, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines mandating the wearing of face masks or face covers whenever leaving the house in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Among the masks that can be used for this purpose are cloth masks, layered surgical masks and N95 or N99 respirator masks.

Coronavirus: Do we need to wear masks?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an individual does not need to wear a mask if they are healthy, unless they are taking care of a COVID-19 patient or are coughing or sneezing.

On the other hand, the CDC recommends that everyone should wear a face mask, even if it is a cloth covering, when out in public. The CDC has also given the suggestion keeping in mind that the wearer might be infected, and not from the angle that it would prevent the wearer from infection. However, since there are also asymptomatic people who are healthy but may still carry and transmit the virus, it was suggested that everyone should wear a mask.

COVID-19: Are masks effective in containing the spread?

A study published on MedRxiv, which is a preprint surver for health-related researches, found that there was no significant difference between the instances of contracting the infection in cases where masks were worn and those where they weren’t. However, it found that if an infected person was wearing a mask, the spread of the droplets or aerosols when the person sneezed or coughed was lowered. These droplets and aerosols are the major source of transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus which causes COVID-19.

However, while masks in themselves may not be sufficient, they can prove very effective when coupled with preventive measures like social distancing and regular hand washing, the CDC as well as the WHO have said. All of these steps combined could help people stay safe from the virus during the pandemic.