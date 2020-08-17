Fighting COVID-19: Bihar extends lockdown; Check dates, guidelines

Bihar Lockdown Update Today: However, trains and flights will continue to operate. Taxis and autos are allowed to operate.

Coronavirus Lockdown Unlock 3 latest: The Bihar government has extended lockdown like ‘restrictions’ across the state till September 6, 2020, in the wake of rising Coronavirus infections in the state. Earlier, the state government had announced such restrictions in the state on July 30. Bihar had recorded 2,187 new Coronavirus cases in the country. The state still has a total of over 35,000 active coronavirus cases.

“In view of the present Coronavirus situation in Bihar, the state government has imposed further restrictions remaining effective till 06.09.2020,” the Home Department of Bihar said in a statement. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had issued an order dated July 29 regarding the Unlock 3 guidelines for phased reopening. The order was issued to “contain COVID-19 in the country”. The Bihar government has said its lockdown order is based on the central government’s Unlock 3 guidelines.

Bihar lockdown rules guidelines

The central government, state government offices must work with 50 per cent of staff. Private offices will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent strength.

However, defence, central armed police forces, treasury, public utilities Bihar, in the exercise of the aforesaid instructions including petroleum, CNG, LPG, PNG, power generation and transmission units, informatics Centre, Early Warning Agencies’ can work with full strength.

The state government’s police, home guards, civil defense, fire and emergency services, disaster management, elections and prisons, district administration and treasury along with IT services/video conferencing support, electricity, water supply, sanitation, health, food and civil supplies, water resources, agriculture, animal husbandry, municipal bodies can also function with full strength.

Shopping malls will not be allowed to open. Restaurants, dhabas, eateries are allowed to open with home delivery or take away services.

Shops and markets are allowed to open during the stipulated timings.

All transport services will remain suspended.

However, trains and flights will continue to operate. Taxis and autos are allowed to operate.