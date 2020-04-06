Fighting Coronavirus together: India could be a role model in this, says a top diplomat

“For India, it is the time to lead in the healthcare in the world, and in these difficult times show the torch of life to all.”

At a time when the entire world is grappling with the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic, India could play a major role by taking a lead in the healthcare sector to make it more inclusive and accessible. In an exclusive interaction with Financial Express Online, ambassador of Ecuador to India, Hector Cueva Jacome said, “For India, it is the time to lead in the healthcare in the world, and in these difficult times show the torch of life to all.” Adding, “It is the time when the healthcare needs to be democratized for all, and when all the people can access with the liberty to life, and not only the rich and the powerful can have the chance to save their lives.”

Referring to the media reports on the fight against COVID-19 in his country, the envoy said “This is not the right time to be judgmental about folks and follies and pronouncing verdicts and decide who is guilty and who is not, it is the time when we all have to unite to move our country forward, there is not a single country on the globe which is untouched, nor there is any which had earlier witnessed a crisis of such gigantic dimensions.”

“There will be the right moment to judge the merchants of life, who in Ecuador and throughout Latin America is trading with the lives of people and playing with their health. Right now Ecuador and every country in Latin America has to justify when governments pay 20, 10, 5 times more for the same medicine. We will talk about this later. Today the survival of my country is at the stake,” the Ecuadorian envoy stated.

“Vice President of Ecuador is visiting almost every hospital, trying to fix and ensure all essential aids and supplies. He is desperately looking for solutions, and admitting slip-ups. And to accept one’s mistakes is the task of brave people, the important thing right now is that we somehow need to get out from the jaws of death and we can do this but we need to be united and together,” the envoy concluded.