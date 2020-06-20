Fighting Coronavirus: Godrej Aerospace develops a critical component for making Covid-19 ventilators

The company which has successfully produced complex electro-magnetic valves for medical devices, is now planning to ramp up the manufacturing of different types of PSVs.

Godrej Aerospace, a business of Godrej & Boyce has earlier this week delivered 1,000 Proportional Solenoid Valves which is a critical component for making ventilators. Because of the global pandemic of COVID-19, the demand for ventilators and other life-saving devices across the country and the company undertook the challenge to produce the entire Proportional Solenoid Valve for the first time in India. This component has been developed and made by the company for the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and in just ten days was able to start production beating all odds.

According to the company statement, the efforts of the Godrej Aerospace were supported by the teams of engineers from DRDO, Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and Bharat Electronics (BEL) collaborated with engineers at Godrej Aerospace. A test test-rig was set up for prototypes which were based on DRDO designs.

What does this component do?

This Proportional Solenoid Valve helps in regulating the flow of oxygen which is based on the requirement of the patient in each breathing cycle. This is one of the critical components for manufacturing ventilators and other medical devices.

This will help to meet the current and future demand for critical medical and other equipment that are totally “Made in India”.

In an effort to re-engineer supply chains in the aftermath of Covid-19, the company is in the process of drawing up plans for the international market as a new supply link in the global medical devices industry.

Said Surendra M Vaidya, Executive Vice President and Business Head, Godrej Aerospace “Our relationship with DRDO spans over three decades in various sectors including defence, space missions and satellites. The Proportional Solenoid Valves were developed and manufactured in 10 days, 1000 which are based on the DRDO designs. And the aim is to deliver 2,000 by the end of June.”

The company’s role in fighting the global pandemic

Partnered with health authorities to urgently ramp up critical care capacities by supplying over 1200 Speciality Hospital and ICU Beds as well as mattresses, for more than 3000 beds for isolation centres across the country.

Also, the company has provided 600 Isolation beds and 200 ICU Motorised beds and other healthcare accessories to make the facility operational in a short span of time. This has been provided at the Seven Hills Hospital Mumbai, a key BMC care facility. The Godrej Interio has also been helping the BMC quickly furnish new Covid-19 care facilities across the city.

A special isolated ward adhering to strict health and safety protocols for 42 beds including 10 ICU beds for Covid-19 patients has been created in an effort to support the larger community in and around Vikhroli during the pandemic, the trustees of Godrej Memorial Hospital(GMH) at Pirojshanagar, Vikhroli (East).

Medical equipment and protective supplies

The company is already giving out supplies in Maharashtra, which is among the most affected regions in the country and plans to extend this support to other states as well.

Buying and supplying medical equipment and protective supplies for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

Has donated Rupees 5 crore to the BMC

Donated 115 hospital beds to Maharashtra government hospitals

It has earmarked a fund of Rupees 50 crore for community support and relief initiatives in India and there are plans to supplement this amount over time.

Has assisted vulnerable communities and daily wage earners by providing over 3.35 million cooked meals and dry ration kits to over 78,100 families across India.