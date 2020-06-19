Fighting Coronavirus: Delhi-NCR will need a unified strategy, says Amit Shah; Delhi ramps up testing with rapid tests

The centre also gave a nod to help Delhi ramp up its testing facilities. Image: PTI

Coronavirus testing in Delhi: In a bid to fight the novel Coronavirus, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced that Delhi along with Noida, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad (commonly known as Delhi-NCR) will need to have a unified strategy and these districts cannot be separated from the national capital while battling COVID-19 infection. Amit Shah took to Twitter yesterday to make this announcement and added Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the central government and senior officials of NCR districts have discussed a unified strategy. “Delhi-NCR needs to work together,” read his tweet.

It is to note that in Delhi, the number of cases has reached 49,979 and more than 1,900 people have died because of it while it’s satellite cities have collectively reported more than 7,600 cases and 142 deaths. At such times, the centre believes it is crucial for Delhi and it’s satellite cities to work together. To be sure, thousands of people residing in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad travel to and fro everyday for work purposes. In such a scenario, if Noida, Ghaziabad (that belongs to Uttar Pradesh) and Gurgaon (Haryana) have different strategies, it is expected to become problematic.

The centre also gave a nod to help Delhi ramp up its testing facilities and given a go-ahead for rapid antibody tests. According to the MHA, conducting COVID-19 tests via the new rapid antigen methodology approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is better for Delhi as it is expected to increase the testing capacity and help in early diagnosis. A statement released by the Ministry of Home Affairs revealed that the central government is forming an expert committee that decides rates for COVID-19 beds and treatment in Delhi and the proposed rates can be applied to hospitals in Delhi and NCR region after consultations.

The cap for COVID-19 testing has been fixed to Rs 2,400 and Delhi has commenced testing people via rapid antigen test at 169 centres which are in and around the containment places in the city. Around 341 teams are deployed that will work on testing and providing results within 30 minutes of test. Symptomatic and asymptomatic people can get tested for the novel Coronavirus through rapid antigen tests.

Meanwhile, according to a report by PTI, Amit Shah also directed officials from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments inform the ministry regarding the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders, ventilators, ICU and ambulances so they can work on a common strategy for Delhi-NCR.