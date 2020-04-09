Fighting Coronavirus: After the US, other countries to receive hydroxychloroquine from India

Hydroxychloroquine has been identified by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a possible treatment for the COVID-19. (AP)

Close on the heels of the US order being approved for a large number of doses of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), on Thursday, India allows the export to two more countries including Spain and Australia.

Though there is no clarity on the effectiveness of this drug, these two countries along with several other countries from across the globe have reached out to India seeking the HCQ. So far India has got requests from 30 countries for HCQ from every part of the globe including from Gulf and Malaysia and has despatched help to the SAARC member states except for Pakistan.

Stronger India –US relations

Amidst praises from the US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that “It is humanity’s fight against COVID-19.” Soon after the lifting of the ban on the shipment of the anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine to the US, President Trump has been showering praises on PM Modi.

Pharmaceutical companies based in Mumbai and Gujarat are working on the US and will be despatching the shipment soon.

So far more than 14,600 Americans lost their lives due to the deadly virus and around 4.3 lakhs have tested positive and globally scientists and the medical fraternity is racing against time to save lives. Efforts are on to find a vaccine and a therapeutic solution.

According to reports, Hydroxychloroquine has been identified by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a possible treatment for the COVID-19. Based on the initial positive results, the US administration has bought around 29 million doses of HCQ from India.

India has a production capacity of 40 tonnes of HCQ every month. In India, it is used not only for malaria but also for treating arthritis as well as auto-immune diseases like Lupus, rheumatoid.