Fight against depression: Virat Kohli discusses the struggle, praises Glen Maxwell’s decision

In the field of Indian sports, not many people are up for a discussion on mental health issues. Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian cricket team, recently spoke about his encounter with depression. He revealed that during a tough phase in his life, five years ago, he thought it was the end of the world. On the eve of a Test match in Indore against Bangladesh, the cricketer spoke to reporters on the topic. This comes after Glen Maxwell, the Australian cricketer took a break from the game after playing 100th international. He wanted to handle his depression.

Kohli placed emphasis on the fact that he completely supports Maxwell’s decision. Kohli told reporters that he’d gone through a similar phase. He had felt like it was the end of the world. He did not know how to communicate or speak about the same. He could not, in all honesty, he says reveal he was not mentally fit. He was not sure how that would be taken. At the international stage, it is important for players to get a stage to communicate their issues. Kohli was referring to the 2014 England tour in which he was able to score only 134 runs in 10 innings.

Similar to high-pressure on athletes, cricketers tend to face an ongoing battle with depression. Not just Kohli and Glen Maxwell but even former cricketers Graeme Fowler, Jonathan Trott and Marcus Trescothick are among those who have admitted to battling depression. Hadlee had revealed that he had once attempted to take his own life. Even Trescothick went back from the 2006 India tour due to his battle with depression.

Kohli praised Maxwell and called his decision remarkable. He believes that he set the correct example for cricketers all over the world. He further added that as human beings we are bound to reach our tipping points. Taking up space to confront them shouldn’t be taken negatively.