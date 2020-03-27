Fight against Coronavirus: OFB and Defence PSUs to make ventilators and masks

The agency has also supplied around 10,000 masks to the Deli Police personnel and has also plans to tie-up with private companies for making personal protection equipment like bodysuits and also ventilators. (Represenatational photo: AP)

After Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has set up task teams have been formed at its Headquarters to look into the delivery of the essential items to the health personnel.

Dr Uddipan Mukherjee Joint Director and PRO, OFB, told Financial Express Online, “Besides the task teams, nodal factories have been assigned charges for the purpose for the development and the delivery of items including sanitisers, masks, tents, headcover, coverall and ventilator.”

As has been reported earlier by Financial Express Online Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) laboratories have created its own formulation of sanitizer and supplied to various departments of the government as well as the armed forces around 20,000 litres of sanitizer. The agency has also supplied around 10,000 masks to the Deli Police personnel and has also plans to tie-up with private companies for making personal protection equipment like bodysuits and also ventilators.

In a review meeting today, the defence minister Rajnath Singh urged OFB, DRDO and other related agencies to ramp up their manufacturing of products like sanitizers, masks and bodysuits.

DRDO has identified a Mysore based company Skanray Technologies which is already making medical devices. This company has been identified to make more ventilators based on the technology shared by DRDO. Due to the pandemic, globally companies have stopped exporting ventilators.

A top DRDO official on condition of anonymity said that as part of its efforts to help in the fight against COVID-19, “We are ready to help the company in making the critical components needed for the ventilator to be made here. The company is already into producing medical devices for cardiology, radiology, and respiratory issues.

The company has been identified by DRDO which has decided to share its expertise in making the critical components needed for a ventilator which can cost anything between Rs 5 lakh -Rs 12 lakh.

Even Bharat Electronics Limited has been engaged in manufacturing of ventilators.