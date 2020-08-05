Fight against Coronavirus: India records highest ever single-day recoveries of 51,706

The central government has stated that the CFR has been low when compared to the global scenario and it has been progressively falling. (Reuters image)

In a major boost to fight against the Coronavirus pandemic, India registered the highest ever single-day recoveries of 51,706. As of August 5, the total number of Coronavirus cases is 19,08,255. Out of the total, there are 5,86,244 active COVID19 cases and 12,82,216 cured cases. In the last 24 hours, as many as 857 COVID19 related deaths have been recorded taking the death toll to 39,795, as per data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In India, COVID recovery rate has touched a record high of 67.19 per cent even as the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has gone down to 2.09 per cent. The active case numbers stood at 30.72 per cent. If we compare the number of recoveries with that of active cases, recoveries till now are more than twice the active cases tally.

On July 23, the recovered cases stood as 7,82,607. The number has gone up to 12,82,215 on August 5. There has been an increase of 63.8 per cent in recovered cases in the last 14 days. The central government has said that the “TEST, TRACK, TREAT” strategy has been yielding the desired results.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate has gone up from over 63 per cent to more than 67 per cent in the last 14 days. On July 23, the recovery rate was 63.18 per cent but on August 5 it is 67.19 per cent. At present, the gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has reached nearly 7 lakh. The Central government has cited the aggressive testing along with ramped up hospital infrastructure by collective efforts of the public and private sectors as reasons behind the increased recovery rate.

The central government has stated that the CFR has been low when compared to the global scenario and it has been progressively falling. The Case Fatality Rate stands at 2.09 per cent on August 5. The coordinated implementation of the “Test, Track, Treat” strategy by the Union, state and UT governments have ensured this, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.