Fifth Sero Survey: More than 56% people in Delhi have antibodies against Coronavirus, says Satyendar Jain

More than half of Delhi’s population have developed antibodies against Covid-19, said state health minister Satyendar Jain, citing a sero survey.

Jain said that the fifth round of Sero Survey’s findings show 56% of Delhi’s population have formed antibodies against Covid-19 infections. He, however, pointed that it does not necessarily mean herd immunity has been attained. “We should not get into a discussion over herd immunity,” he said.

South-East Delhi district showed the maximum seroprevalence of antibodies among respondents at 62.18 per cent followed by South and West districts. North Delhi at 49.09 per cent had antibodies developed in the lowest number of people.

In the fifth sero survey done in the national capital of Delhi, antibodies have been detected in 56.13 % of population. This was the largest survey being done by the Delhi Govt. Delhi has largely won over COVID, though we should continue to practice covid appropriate behaviour. pic.twitter.com/0fvDqCvvg6 — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) February 2, 2021

For the survey, samples of 25,000 people from various districts of the national capital were studied. Delhi with its 11 districts has a population of two crores.

The minister further advised residents to continue following Covid-19 safety measures including wearing masks or face cover and sanitising hands timely.

The outcomes in the fifth round of the sero survey, conducted from January 15 to January 23, strongly indicates that Delhi is inching towards acquiring herd immunity against coronavirus infection. The exercise in August showed 29.1 per cent of Delhi’s population has antibodies. In September and October study when Delhi faced a spike in Covid-19 cases, the figure for developing antibodies stood at 25.1 and 25.5 per cent, respectively.