Feeling anxious? This health monitor can be of great help in times of Covid

Covid-19 pandemic has induced a considerable degree of fear and worry among people. How long will the pandemic last? Are our jobs secure? What will people’s lives looks like once the pandemic is over? The immediate fallout is elevated levels of stress and anxiety, and many are experiencing sleep disorders.

An innovative contact-less health monitor called Dozee can be of great help to the anxious lot during these turbulent times. Priced at Rs 7,500, Dozee tracks heartbeat, respiration, sleep and stress-recovery with medical grade 98.4% accuracy. It gives continuous respiration data without the need of wires or any technical expertise. All a user has to do is just sleep.

I have been using Dozee for the past few days and let me say this is a vastly superior tool than your conventional smartwatch. After all, real health is much more than just walking steps. Herein, Dozee keeps a check on heart health, breathing, stress, sleep and other clinical reports with great accuracy. It also provides custom tips, products and services that cater to specific health needs.

A little backgrounder: Dozee is the brainchild of Mudit Dandwate and Gaurav Parchan; the duo initially used to develop race cars. They joined hands to execute the idea of Dozee. Launched in mid-2019, Dozee is available on Amazon and dozee.io.

In the box, you will get the Dozee device, one USB power adapter and a must-read user manual.

How it works: Basically there is a sensor sheet that goes below the mattress and users won’t even feel it is there. Simply place the ultra-thin sensor sheet underneath your mattress before you sleep. Plug in the compact, radiation-free monitoring device and keep it on your bedside table. Link your device with your app and start tracking your stress recovery (by means of guided meditation) and sleep.

With Dozee’s contact-less and non-intrusive health monitor, you can keep a tab on your real health parameters by regularly tracking your heart and respiratory health, sleep quality and stress recovery.

The best part: It sends you alerts whenever attention is required. Vitals can be checked at home, doctors can check your (or your aged parents’) health remotely and offer consultation. It offers weekly/monthly trends, heart health trends, sleep apnea tracking and more.

Additionally, Dozee doesn’t emit any radiations. It just captures the vibrations produced by the body during each heartbeat, inhale-exhale to give insights into your health. It uses less energy than a night lamp, so no chance of any shock ever. In summary, bring this health monitor home and be a better version of yourself every day.