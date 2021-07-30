Fear of Covid 3rd wave looms as Karnataka records more new cases than recoveries for 2nd day

Similar guidelines were also issued to enforce the Covid-19 guidelines at events like marriage ceremonies, parties among others.

The fear of the third wave of Coronavirus in the state of Karnataka might turn out to be real as the state for the second consecutive day recorded more new cases than the daily recoveries of Covid patients. What compounds the fear further is that the gap between the reported cases and Covid recoviers is also over 700. According to an Indian Express report, the total cases reported in the state on Thursday was 2052 whereas the number of recoveries on the same day was 1332. Since the mid of May as the second wave started petering out, the recoveries had been outnumbering the daily fresh cases but the pattern has reversed in the last 2 days with a huge margin.

Out of the total 2052 new cases reported on Thursday, the highest number was reported from Bengaluru Urban at 506 followed by 396 and 174 new cases in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi respectively. About 150 cases each were also reported from Mysuru and Hassan region of the state. A total of 35 Covid-19 related deaths were also recorded in the state on the same day with the highest toll of nine deaths in Bengaluru Urban followed by eight deaths in Dakshina Kannada. With the addition on Thursday, the total number of active cases in the state has swelled to 23,253.

Taking cognisance of the rising trend of Coronavirus cases in the state capital, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has instructed officials in the city to step up testing, contact tracing and take additional precautionary measures to control the rising spread of the virus. The BBMP Commissioner also instructed officials to impose penalty on people who are violating the Covid-19 norms in the city at public places. Similar guidelines were also issued to enforce the Covid-19 guidelines at events like marriage ceremonies, parties among others.