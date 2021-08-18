FE Healthcare Summit: There is a need to adopt a life cycle approach in the journey towards a healthy India, says Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare & Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India Mansukh Mandaviya.

Terming healthcare as the topmost priority aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision for a Healthy India, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare & Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India Mansukh Mandaviya while addressing his Guest of Honour note on the occasion of the inaugural session of FE Healthcare Summit which started from August 18 and will conclude on August 20, 2021 stated that there is a need to adopt a life cycle approach in the journey towards a healthy India.

To deliberate on some of the burning issues in healthcare like affordability, accountability and quality in the current pandemic situation, the Financial Express has organised the Virtual FE Healthcare Summit beginning from 18 to 20 August, 2021 where eminent speakers will speak on relevant subjects of healthcare ranging from India vaccination strategy, tele-health, digitization in healthcare, women health, mental health and investment in healthcare going forward among others.

During his address, he stated that it is really appreciable to have various eminent experts speak on various subjects and issues related to healthcare as a part of the FE Healthcare Summit.

“This will immensely benefit all the stakeholders to enhance their knowledge and discuss various issues and subjects in a comprehensive manner. Healthcare is a multi- dimensional subject and we need to adopt it comprehensively through a consultative process and strategy with a Life Cycle approach,” he said.

He further explained that there is a need to adopt a Life Cycle approach in healthcare starting from maternal care to infant care, neonatal care and in further taking forward healthcare as a part of an individual life on priority basis to accomplish the PM vision of Healthy India.

“Healthcare has today become more accessible and affordable with the use of modern technological interventions like artificial intelligence (AI), nano-technology, data analytics and robotics interventions. It has revolutionised the healthcare landscape by enhancing its outreach in a very hassle free and fast manner to the common man. Not only this, this will also have a positive impact on healthcare budgeting and financing in the country towards quality healthcare,” the minister added.

“There have been many significant positive developments in the healthcare sector through technological interventions.A very great example is the CoWIN portal which is an open source platform to orchestrate successful vaccination with efficient monitoring towards achieving universal vaccination in the country. It gives data of vaccination done in a seamless manner right from registration for vaccination to issuing vaccination certificates online on a real time basis. It also gives data about the status of how many vaccines have been administered in how many states,” he further added.

He further informed that while witnessing the success of CoWIN, other countries have approached the Government of India to adopt the portal in their respective Covid vaccination programmes towards monitoring their vaccination campaigns in an effective way. Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), a national health insurance scheme of the Government of India has also witnessed expansion in 33 states and Union Territories (UTs) benefiting 10.44 crore families through technological interventions.

Prime Minister recently launched the E-Rupay Voucher which is a purpose and person specific led digital payment solution of the Government of India for accessible healthcare delivery through a transparent QR Code and SMS based system to directly help the beneficiaries in any part of the country.

“With the increasing internet connectivity in the country, telemedicine has added a new dimension in healthcare accessibility and has enhanced outreach for last mile healthcare delivery benefiting the rural communities also in remote pockets of the country.Virtual Reality is yet another milestone to help do surgeries in a fast and accurate manner and so is 3D Printing in revolutionising healthcare. Artificial Intelligence (AI) supported with 5G connectivity and Data Analytics are yet another evolving areas of modern technological interventions in healthcare,” the minister concluded.

