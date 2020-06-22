Favipiravir for Coronavirus treatment: Check how Glenmar’s Covid-19 medicine FabiFlu works

Glenmark has claimed that the Favipiravir has shown positive results in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 in clinical evidence.

After receiving the approval from the drug regulator DCGI in the country, Glenmark pharmaceuticals has announced an antiviral drug–Favipiravir. The drug will be available under the brand name FabiFlu and it will cost patients Rs 103 per tablet. Favipiravir has been approved to be administered in Covid patients with mild to moderate illness. In clinical trials, Favipiravir has shown marked improvement in up to 88 per cent of the COVID-19 cases with mild to moderate symptoms.

Glenmark has claimed that the Favipiravir has shown positive results in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 in clinical evidence. The antiviral medicine FabiFlu offers broad-spectrum protection against RNA virus and in the clinical trials, it has shown effectiveness across age groups between 20 to 90 years.

Shedding light on the landmark development of Favipiravir,Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ Chairman and Managing Director Glenn Saldanha said “This approval comes at a time when cases in India are spiralling like never before, putting a tremendous pressure on our healthcare system. We hope the availability of an effective treatment such as FabiFlu will considerably help assuage this pressure, and offer patients in India a much needed and timely therapy option.”

Glenmark has claimed that the Favipiravir can also be used to good effect in COVID-19 patients with comorbid conditions such as diabetes and heart disease provided the patients have mild to moderate symptoms. Glenmark-developed FabiFlu provides relief to patients by rapidly reducing the viral load within 4 days of administration

Glenmark’s own R&D team has developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and the formulation for Favipirapir. India’s drug regulator–Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had approved Glenmark’s production for the clinical trial. With the DGCI’s nod, Glenmark became the first Indian pharma company to have received the approval for conducting phase 3 clinical trials on COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms.