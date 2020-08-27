“False and Baseless”: MHA denies putting pressure on Delhi govt for not increasing COVID-19 testing

Delhi records 1,840 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike in August on Thursday,, taking tally to 1,67,604; death toll climbs to 4,369.

Coronavirus in Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs today denied allegations that it is putting pressure on the Delhi government not to increase the number of COVID-19 testing. In a series of tweets, the Union Ministry said that any allegation that MHA is putting pressure on Delhi government not to increase testing in city is absolutely without any basis.

“The allegation raised in the letter of the Health Minister of Delhi Govt dated August 27, 2020, which is addressed to Union Home Secretary, to the effect that MHA is putting pressure on Delhi Govt officers not to increase testing in Delhi is false and baseless,” MHA said.

The Union Ministry further pointed out that daily testing in Delhi was increased only was the intervention of Union Home Minister. “In this context, it may be recalled that it was after the intervention of the Union Home Minister that the daily tests in Delhi, which were averaging around 4,000 per day till mid June, 2020, have gone up to around 18-20,000 per day in a calibrated manner,” the MHA tweeted.

“The marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation in Delhi has been possible due to this enhanced testing and other containment measures,” it added.

According to MHA, the letter of the Delhi Health Minister had annexed a note of the officers of the Delhi Government. The MHA said that this note made no mention “whatsoever of any instruction of MHA on the matter of increase in testing in Delhi.”

“The note has only proposed that the views of an Expert Committee headed by Dr V.K Paul may be taken on the proposed enhancement in testing in Delhi, for technical guidance on various issues such as mix of RT-PCR & Rapid Antigen, categories of geographical areas & demographics etc,” MHA said.

