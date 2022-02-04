Fake vaccine racket busted in Varanasi; UP Police arrests five

According to the UP Police five people who were arrested were operating the racket from a rented house in Rohit Nagar area.

The coronavirus vaccination for age groups 15 years and above is undergoing in full swing. Amid news of India accomplishing milestones in immunization drive, the UP Police Special Task Force on Wednesday busted a fake vaccination racket in Varanasi. According to the UP Police five people who were arrested were operating the racket from a rented house in Rohit Nagar area.

The police have seized fake Covishield and Zycov-D vaccine vials, testing kits, Remdesivir injections all worth Rs 4 crore. Several machines used to manufacture the fake vaccines, kits and injections were also recovered from the alleged offenders.

The five arrested were identified as Varanasi residents. The leader Thawani had criminal records against him. He was arrested in 2018 and later released on bail. His acquaintances, identified as Sandeep Sharma, Lakshya Java, Arunesh Vishkarma and Shamsher however, did not have any previous criminal record against them.

Rakesh in his confession said that he along with three others users to prepare fake vaccines and testing kits and Lakshya’s job was to supply the fake testing and vaccine to different states using his network, the STF officer informed the Indian Express

The police are investigating the matter and trying to find out if more people were involved in the racket.