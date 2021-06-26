Fake Covid vaccination: These 5 basic precautions can save you from fake vaccine fraudsters

If none of the beneficiaries report post-vaccination symptoms, vaccinators must contact the local health authorities and check the credentials of the private vaccination camps.

Even as several fake vaccination camps have been unearthed by investigating agencies in Mumbai and Kolkata, there is a high probability that such fake camps might be duping vulnerable people in other parts of the country as well. Several housing societies in Mumbai reported incidents of fake private vaccination camps at which people are being injected with fake vials of Covid-19 vaccines. While people are in a hurry to get themselves vaccinated with Covid-19 vaccine, they should take a few basic precautions to prevent such fake vaccination incidents. Here is a list of few basic steps which can save people from getting tricked by fake vaccination fraudsters.

1. Resident welfare association members as well as other responsible citizens of a residential society should intimate the local civic authorities and Police officials about their plans to get vaccinated at a private vaccination camp. Unless endorsed by the civic or local health authorities, such camps should not be allowed to set up their vaccination centres on the premises of the society.

2. If possible residential societies or corporate companies should directly sign an agreement with the private hospital for setting up a Covid-19 vaccine camp on their premises. This way, fraudsters who identify themselves as associated with a private hospital will get no opportunity to exploit the name of the private hospital and dupe people.

3. Individually, all beneficiaries must ensure that their personal credentials are registered on the Cowin portal. They must also refrain from getting vaccinated at a centre that does not register them on the Cowin vaccine portal.

4. Beneficiaries should also ask vaccinators at the camp to produce their vaccination certificate immediately after getting jabbed. People must be suspicious of vaccinators who procrastinate issuing their vaccination certificate and promise to provide the certificate in a couple of days.

5. Although all beneficiaries of Coronavirus vaccines do not exhibit vaccine related symptoms including fever, fatigue and body ache, a huge chunk of beneficiaries do exhibit post vaccination symptoms. Beneficiaries must notice their body behaviour after they have been jabbed and also ask other beneficiaries who were vaccinated at the centre for the same. If none of the beneficiaries report post-vaccination symptoms, vaccinators must contact the local health authorities and check the credentials of the private vaccination camps.